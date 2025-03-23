News

IFON ILOBU CRISIS: Adeleke Orders Security Operation ,Sues for Peace

March 23, 2025
Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed immediate security operations to restore peace between Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun State urging the peace committee earlier set up to revive the peace deal.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed over the renewed crisis, Governor Adeleke enjoined the joint security task force to step in immediately and stop the clashes.

The Governor who decried the politicization of the crisis tasked the task force to go after the ring leaders and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

The Governor who lamented the repeated breach of peace deals among the warring communities warned that his administration will take stringent action on the buffer zone between the two communities unless hostility stopped immediately.

