Reps Refute Inducement to Ratify Emergency Rule

March 22, 2025
The House of Representatives has denied allegations that its members received a Five Thousand Dollars inducement to ratify President Bola Tinubu’s request for a State of Emergency declaration in Rivers State.

Deputy Spokesman of the House, Philip Agbese described the allegation as false and malicious.

He said Thursday’s resolution endorsing the State of Emergency declaration in Rivers State was done out of patriotism and in the interest of restoring lasting peace to the State as well as ensuring national stability in line with the constitutional responsibilities of parliament.

Philip Agbese dismissed any suggestion that lawmakers were bribed as pure fiction being peddled by those who seek to distort facts and create unnecessary tension in the country. 

The House of Representatives says it remains an independent institution guided by democratic principles, the rule of law, and the collective will of the Nigerian people.

