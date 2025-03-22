PDP Governors Head to Court Over Emergency Rule in Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors have resolved to legally contest the legitimacy of the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The Governors, under the aegis of the PDP Governors Forum, have directed their attorneys general to challenge Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution as amended and subject it to judicial interpretation in court.

The Governors, who reached this resolution after a meeting via zoom this Friday deliberated on the wider implications of the emergency rule which they considered as politically motivated.

The forum however reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to stand in solidarity with Sir Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and people of the state.