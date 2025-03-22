News

House Cttee Congratulates NFF, Super Eagles

March 22, 2025
Chairman House Committee on Sports, Kabiru Amadu congratulates the Super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation for Friday’s 2 nil victory over Rwanda, saying it reignites Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kabiru Amadu however urges the Super Eagles not to be carried away with the victory but sustain their focus on the remaining games, particularly matchday 6 against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

He assures that the House Committee on Sports will provide all necessary support for the Super Eagles to soar to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

