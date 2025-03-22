FG Holds Sensitization Walk to Celebrate 2025 World Water Day

Meanwhile federal ministry of water resources and sanitation had organised a sensitization walk, aimed at raising awareness on world water day celebration.

Usman Zubairu reports that the world water day is celebrated on march 22 every year to raise awareness on the importance of water across the world.

According to a reports ,about 2.2 billion people all over the world lack access to safe water source, therefore ,the goal is to ensure that every single person in the world has access to safe and clean water by the year 2030

Addressing newsmen shortly after the sensitization walk which stated at eagle square and terminated at the NTA headquarters, permanent secretary ministry of water resources and sanitation Richard pheelangwah said the work underscores the importance of water in the society,and critical role of the ministry in pushing for safe and clean water in the country.

He noted that NTA being the largest news outlets in Africa is the best place to carry out the sensitization

This year theme is glacier preservation