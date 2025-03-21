Rivers:Police , Security Agencies Join Forces To Protect Lives and Property

On 18th March, 2025, a state of emergency was declared in Rivers state by the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. Prior to this declaration, the Nigeria police force has been monitoring the imminent threats to public order and safety in river state, receiving and sharing intelligence with other security agencies

The series of events that cumulated into this declaration were direct consequences of the political crisis that has engulfed the state in the last 22 months. These events have clearly made out a case of a state that has reached a tripping point, necessitating a timely intervention to avert a total breakdown of law and order in Rivers State which could have broader implications for National Security.

In response, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional personnel and resources to Rivers State. This effort, undertaken in collaboration with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, is intended to bolster security, protect lives and property, and secure critical infrastructure in the state

The Nigeria Police Force emphasizes that aggrieved Individuals retain the right to seek legal redress through the appropriate judicial channels. Consequently, any attempt to exploit the situation through unlawful gatherings, protests, or activities to disrupt public peace will be met with the full force of the law. Citizens are urged to remain law-abiding, comply with all legal directives, and continue their daily activities without fear.

The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and security. Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities that may compromise public safety.

Individuals or groups with criminal intent are hereby warned to stay away from Rivers State. Security forces are fully prepared to take decisive action against any threats to the peace and stability of the state.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.