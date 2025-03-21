NEMA respond to another road crash at Karu junction Abuja in less than 24 hours

Less than 24 hours after the road accident involving the CNG powered truck suspected to have suffered brake failure close to Karu bridge on Abuja-Keffi Expressway, another accident has occurred at the same spot on Thursday 20th March 2025, at about 1445hrs, Abuja.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Abuja Operations Office received distress calls that alerted of the second accident and immediately mobilised responses to the incident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), being the Lead agency was immediately activated. NEMA Search and Rescue team and resources were also swiftly deployed to the site from the Agency’s AYA Emergency Response Ambulance Bay (ERAB).

Eye witness accounts indicated that today’s crashed truck laden with NPK fertiliser was also presumed to have failed brakes and ran into the vehicle at it’s front, which subsequently impacted two other vehicles ahead.

The timely arrival of the rescue team and deployment of necessary measures preventive fire outbreak, while two severely injured victims were evacuated to the Asokoro General Hospital for emergency medical attention.

The rescue team were also successful in clearing gridlock created by the incident.

The NEMA team in collaboration with critical responders including the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), FCT Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Police and Fire Service that deployed have concluded the rescue operation and reopened the road for free flow of traffic and normalcy has since returned to the scene.

NEMA HQ

