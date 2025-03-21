Full-Time HND Graduates Cleared for NYSC Mobilization: Minister of Education Announces Resolution

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, is pleased to announce the resolution of the long-standing issue regarding the mobilization of Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Following a dialogue with the Director-General of NYSC, the Minister confirmed that only full-time HND graduates are eligible and can now proceed with their mobilization.

This development marks a significant breakthrough for full-time HND graduates who were previously excluded from the NYSC program. It underscores the Federal Ministry of Education’s commitment to equity, fairness, and inclusivity in the nation’s education system. However, those who did HND part-time are not eligible for mobilization at all.

To facilitate a seamless mobilization process, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been directed to expedite the collation of data for eligible HND graduates. In line with this, a circular has been sent to all Rectors of Polytechnics, instructing them to upload the necessary graduate data onto the newly created HND admission portal.

Dr. Alausa emphasized that NYSC mobilization is strictly for those who completed a full-time HND program, stressing that only full-time HND graduates will be mobilized, while those who did HND part-time remain ineligible. He further disclosed that the newly created portal will ensure proper documentation of full-time HND graduates and serve as the official database for NYSC mobilization, addressing past challenges related to admission records.

The Honourable Minister urges all eligible full-time HND graduates to take full advantage of this opportunity and proceed with their mobilization without delay. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering equal opportunities for all qualified Nigerian graduates and ensuring their contributions to national development through the NYSC scheme.

Boriowo Folasade

Director, Press & Public Relations