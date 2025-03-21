News

FG Directs Investigation Into Tanker Explosion in Karu

March 21, 2025
President Bola Tinubu has directed a thorough investigation into the tanker explosion that resulted in multiple accidents and loss of lives in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

The President condoled with family members who lost loved ones in the inferno, which happened at the peak hour.

President Tinubu ordered priority treatment of the injured in various medical facilities in the capital city.

The President directed security agencies, particularly those concerned with road safety, to pay closer attention to traffic around the capital city’s entry and exit points.

President Tinubu prayed for the souls of the departed and the grace of the Almighty God to comfort families that have lost their loved ones.

Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)

March 21, 2025
