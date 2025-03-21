FCT Minister Pays Medical Bills of Accident Victims

Minister of Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike has sympathised with victims of accident that occurred along Karu-Nyanya road.,Wednesday evening.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media Lere Olayinka,the Minister

offered to foot the medical bills of the casualties.

The Minister who described the accident as avoidable, expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and directed continuation of treatments of those who sustained injuries.

The statement adds that,on the Minister’s directive, the Mandate Secretary on Health and Environment, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe was in Asokoro District Hospital and was among the medical personnel who attended to the 17 casualties brought to the hospital.

Disclosing that after initial stabilization, seven of the 17 casualties received were referred to National Hospital, six with minor injuries were treated successfully, three with severe burns and inhalation and crush injuries are currently receiving treatment. However, one of the casualties with third degree burns passed away while being resuscitated.

Calling on road users, especially heavy duty vehicle drivers to always be cautious and adhere strictly to speed limits while driving, Nyesom Wike says,it was painful that precious lives were lost and vehicles destroyed in an accident that could have been avoided.

He called on the Federal Road Safety Corps and other agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring safe usage of the roads to intensify efforts aimed at maintaining strict compliance with traffic rules.