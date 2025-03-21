DIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni, PhD, Visits NPF-NCCC, Emphasizes Discipline and Professionalism

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni, PhD, recently conducted a working visit to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) office complex in Abuja. Upon arrival, he was warmly received by the Director of NPF-NCCC, CP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, and his management team.

During his address to the personnel of NPF-NCCC, DIG Abubakar emphasized the paramount importance of discipline, professionalism, and moral conduct within the force. He highlighted that discipline serves as the foundation of the Nigeria Police Force and urged all officers to fully commit to their duties, embodying these core values in their daily operations.

The FCID stands as the premier investigative arm of the Nigeria Police Force, responsible for probing and prosecuting serious and intricate criminal cases both domestically and internationally.

DIG Abubakar visit underscores the Nigeria Police Force commitment to upholding ethical standards and enhancing the capabilities of its specialized units, ensuring they are well-prepared to tackle both traditional and emerging criminal activities.