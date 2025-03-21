2025 International Forests Day: Gov Inuwa Yahaya Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Natural Resource Management

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has joined the global community in commemorating the 2025 International Day of Forests, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable natural resource management.

The governor, in a goodwill message, stressed the important role the forests play in mitigating climate change, combating desertification, and preserving biodiversity towards improved living standard.

He described as apt, the 2025 theme, “Forests and Food”, which highlights the crucial role of forests in food security, nutrition, and livelihoods, as well as their contributions to ecosystems and climate change mitigation.

The Governor assured that his administration will remain steadfast in its commitment to forest conservation, afforestation, and climate resilience, emphasizing that protecting natural resources is not just an environmental obligation but a necessity for securing the future of Gombe State.

The governor also reaffirmed the Gombe State Government’s readiness to collaborate with development partners, environmental agencies, and community stakeholders to strengthen afforestatio programmes, restore degraded landscapes, and reinforce environmental governance frameworks to build a greener, more resilient future for all.

“As we mark this year’s International Day of Forests, I call on all stakeholders;traditional institutions, civil society, and every citizen; to take ownership of our environment. Let us protect our forests, plant more trees, and promote sustainable land-use practices for the benefit of present and future generations.

As a government, we recognize the indispensable role forests play in regulating climate, preventing soil erosion, and sustaining livelihoods. This understanding has guided our policies, as reflected in our 10-year development plan, ‘Devagom,’ which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We have taken deliberate and bold steps not only to plant trees but also to ensure the protection and sustainable management of our forest resources,” the governor stated.

Recall that since assuming office in 2019, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has prioritised environmental sustainability, making it one of the cornerstones of his administration and incorporating same into the state overall development plan.

Widely regarded as the “Green Governor,” Inuwa Yahaya has achieved significant strides in afforestation and land restoration across the state.

The Gombe Goes Green (3G) Initiative, which is an ambitious afforestation campaign launched in 2020 by the governor, has successfully reversed environmental degradation and, created employment opportunities for thousands of Gombe indigenes.

Through the 3G initiative, the state has successfully planted over four million trees in both major and minor towns across the 11 local government areas, particularly along roads and in areas severely affected by land degradation.

To further demonstrate his administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has prioritized tree planting in areas prone to gully erosion, particularly where erosion control projects have been executed.

Notable among these projects are the Gombe State University – Malam Inna Gully Erosion Control Project covering 6.5km, the FCE – Unguwa Uku Gully Erosion Control Project spanning over 21km and impacting more than nine communities, and the ongoing Shehu Abubakar District – Commissioner of Police Residence Gully Erosion Control Project.

Beyond urban afforestation, the governor has also taken decisive steps to protect the state’s forest reserves from encroachment and degradation. He constituted a committee to assess the status of grazing and forest reserves, as well as cattle routes, leading to the ongoing resurvey, remapping, and redemarcation of gazetted grazing reserves across the state.

Another major project currently underway is the fencing and rehabilitation of the Kanawa Forest Reserve, aimed at securing the area from encroachment and ensuring its long-term sustainability. This project also includes the construction of administrative structures, monitoring units, and other essential facilities to enhance forest conservationefforts.

Ismaila Uba Misilli