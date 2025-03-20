VP Shettima Charges Lawmakers On Legislation To Enhance Nutrition, Food Security

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has implored lawmakers across the nation to enact relevant legislation that would enhance nutrition and food security to ensure that every household in Nigeria has access to the manifold diets required for a healthy and productive life.

This, he said, is the reason why the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is spearheading the Nutrition 774 Initiative as an answer to the bid to improve coordination, financing, and accountability in ensuring “that every mother and child—regardless of where they live—has access to lifesaving nutrition interventions tailored to their needs.”

Speaking on Wednesday when he met with the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security led by Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Hon. Chike Okafor, at the Presidential Villa, the Vice President underscored the role of the legislature in making the Nutrition 774 initiative a success.

He stated: “For too long, our responses to malnutrition have been fragmented, donor-driven, and inconsistent. Nutrition 774 changes that. It is government-led, government-funded, and government-implemented because we understand that food security cannot be outsourced.

“The role of the legislature in making this initiative a success cannot be overstated. You are essential in reviewing key laws—from maternity leave policies that support improved infant nutrition to the removal of multiple taxation on food produce to curb inflation. But beyond policies, we need execution. We have had enough reports, enough recommendations, and enough committees. What Nigeria needs now is action.”

Explaining why the federal government’s interventions align with global aspirations such as the UN Agenda 2030 and the African Union Agenda 2063, VP Shettima pointed out that the Tinubu administration is integrating the initiative with its broader national policies, including the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, the National Policy on Food and Nutrition, and the National Policy on Food Safety.

He continued: “We are not working in silos. Nutrition 774 is not a standalone programme; it is part of a larger national strategy under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to build a Nigeria that can feed itself and nourish its people.

“The success of this initiative will not be measured by the eloquence of our discussions but by the tangible impact on the lives of our people. It will be measured by the reduction in stunting, by the number of children who can concentrate in school because they are well-fed, and by the number of mothers who can access the nutrition they need to give birth to healthy babies.

“And it will be measured by the way we, as leaders, take responsibility for ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of their social or economic background, has access to proper nutrition.”

Senator Shettima noted the link between malnutrition and insecurity, observing that the regions worst hit by food insecurity are also the regions most affected by violence and instability.

Calling for immediate action, the VP told the lawmakers that by investing in nutrition, the nation is investing in national security, long-term stability and economic growth, even as he warned that desperation will always set in whenever people struggle to eat.

His words: “When young people are denied a fair shot at life because their bodies and minds were weakened by poor nutrition in childhood, the consequences ripple through generations. This is why investing in nutrition is not just a moral obligation; it is an investment in national security, economic growth, and long-term stability.

“Honourable Members, we have talked enough. The time for action is now. Hunger and malnutrition do not wait for committee resolutions, and neither should we. It’s time to move from policy to execution, from discussion to impact.

“The Nutrition 774 Initiative is a lifeline, a roadmap, a commitment, and I am confident that with you on board, we will not only fight malnutrition—we will win.”

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Hon. Chike Okafor, said his committee has the core mandate of looking at existing laws on nutrition and food and amending them to bring them up to speed with global realities.

He said, “We engaged the Conference of Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, and today, we are happy to report that all state assemblies now have committees on nutrition and food security.”

According to Okafor, key legislative reforms under consideration include extending maternity leave from three to six months, regulating the sale of bulk and potentially adulterated vegetable oil in open markets, and addressing multiple taxations on food products transported across different regions of the country.

“We want to commend you, the Vice President, for your leadership in the nutrition sector, especially with the N774 Initiative. We believe that this scheme will bridge the missing gap in our nutrition interventions so far, being a bottom-up approach,” he said.

Also, Majority Leader of Ekiti State House of Assembly and Chairman of the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security, Hon. Michael Tolulope Ige, said one of the impacts of the forum is that it has given a unified approach and a platform where all houses of assembly members can come together to discuss and look at the existing laws on nutrition in different states.

“The NLNN strengthens the collective implementation of policy frameworks. It has also built our capacity on nutrition-related issues and the economic implications of nutrition. Also, the inauguration of nutrition committees at the state assemblies has created a dedicated approach for the advocacy of nutrition programmes at the state level,” he said.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

19th March, 2025