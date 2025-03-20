Police Operatives Neutralize Bandits, Recover Arms. In Benue State

Following the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for all state commands to intensify crime-fighting efforts, multiple police units have launched strategic operations against criminal elements nationwide.

A statement by the force notes that In Benue State, the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force has conducted a series of raids targeting violent criminals, including kidnappers, armed robbers, and bandits, to enhance public safety.

During an operation in Agwabi, Tombo Ward, Buruku Local Government Area, operatives advancing toward a suspected hideout were ambushed by armed bandits. In the ensuing gun battle, the police deployed superior firepower, neutralizing 12 bandits while others fled.

Tragically, one officer sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Subsequent raids in Daudu and Makurdi led to the recovery of seven locally made pistols, three AK-47 rifles, and the arrest of five suspected robbers and 32 alleged cultists.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police commended the bravery of the operatives and reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to securing lives and property. IGP Egbetokun extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen officer and urged the public to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.