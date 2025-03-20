PCNGI Express Sadness over the Tragic Accident on the Karu Bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya in FCT.

A Statement from the PCNGI also commiserates with

the victims, their families, and all those affected by the devastating incident.

While initial reports suggest the involvement of a Bi-Fueled Petrol Tanker, PCNGI urge the public to await the outcome of a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. However Preliminary accounts indicate a possible brake system failure leading to the explosion of the petrol storage tank.

The PCNG reiterates Initiative committed to promoting the safe and sustainable use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative, as well as working closely with relevant authorities, including the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Federal Fire Service, and other stakeholders, to ensure that safety standards are upheld and incidents like this are prevented in the future.

PCNGI commend the swift response of the emergency responders, including FEMA, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who worked tirelessly to rescue victims and manage the situation.