GUSAU: Troops kill 10 terrorists, rescue 101 Captives

Troops of Sector 2, in collaboration with the Air Component of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma have neutralized ten terrorists and rescued more than one hundred kidnap victims in Katsina and Zamfara States.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre

Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi.

According to the statement, the operation began in Katsina State, where troops conducted a deliberate assault on a terrorists’ enclave at Pauwa High Ground in Kankara Local Government Area, which resulted in the neutralization of three terrorists and the rescue of eighty-four kidnap victims.

Similarly, in Zamfara State, the troops acted on intelligence and neutralized seven terrorists and rescued seventeen Captives in Maradun and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of the State.

In the Meantime, some of the rescued captives have been handed over to the relevant Authorities, while others are currently receiving medical attention in a health facility.