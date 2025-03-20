FG Advocates Alternative Energy Sources For Maritime Industry

The Federal Government is advocating alternative energy for shipping as a means of reducing Green House Gas emissions in the maritime industry as part of efforts in fighting global effect of climate change .

The Minister, Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, made this known in Abuja while declaring open a 2-day “African Strategic Summit on Shipping Decarbonization” with the theme: “Ensuring a Just and Equitable decarbonisation for Africa”.

“Trade is critical to our place in the world and with over 90% of global trade facilitated by maritime transport, reducing GHG emissions from shipping is not just an environmental necessity, but an economic imperative, Oyetola said.

According to the Minister,”the progression of negotiations and research work done so far suggests Africa along with most developing countries will be mostly impacted due to the transport cost increase as result of the energy transition to near-zero and zero emissions for shipping sector”.

Still speaking, Oyetola said: “ Our contribution to the global fleet is below 2%, and as such, our dependency on imports from other parts of the world makes this transition an important debate we must not shy away from.

Oyetola continued: As IMO advances its regulatory framework on decarbonisation, Africa must ensure that its voice is heard, and its interests safeguarded in shaping policies that impact our economies and livelihoods”.

The Minister stated that as a coastal continent with 38 coastal nations, “we stand a chance to explore opportunities that this energy transition offers our region by engaging the Global North to partner with Africa to utilize the need to develop our ports as a launch pad for catalyzing the industrialization of Africa”.

While calling for concerted effort from all stakeholders the Minister noted that decarbonizing the shipping industry must be pursued in a manner that is just and equitable, ensuring that no African nation is left behind.

“While we recognize the need for ambitious climate action, we must also acknowledge the challenges faced by developing economies, including access to technology and capital, energy poverty, inefficient food systems, of which food insecurity is chief, as well as capacity building amongst others. The principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities must be upheld as we navigate this transition” Oyetola emphasized.

In his welcome address, the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola explained that Shipping decarbonization refers to the efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from the shipping industry, which is a significant contributor to global emissions.

“The shipping industry accounts for approximately 3% of global GHG emissions contributing to climate change.

“The environmental concerns arising from these emissions have created a sense of urgency, driving the world to focus on shipping decarbonisation—and Africa must not be left behind” he stated.

Mebereola further explained that decarbonization supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 (Climate Action).

“This African Strategy Summit has brought together experts, regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to discuss best practices, share knowledge, and exchange experiences that will ensure a just and equitable shipping decarbonization in Africa by promoting sustainable maritime development’, he said.

Earlier, the Liberian Representative to IMO, Dr Harry Conway said “you cannot trade without using a vessel. 80% of global trade is by sea, and Africa is 90% dependent on sea borne trade,” urging African countries to be part of the decision making body at the IMO in order to have their voices heard.

Also speaking, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral, Emmanuel Ogalla, while appreciating the coming together of Africa to find a solution to carbonizationin in the industry, explained that the military has taken some measures to that effect and will continue to support the Ministry to succeed in that direction.

The Summit attracted other key stakeholders from Kenya, Bartlett Energy Institute of University College, London, Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment and Members of the National Assembly.

Anastasia Ogbonna

Director, Information & PR