Profile of Sole Administrator Rivers State

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, sole administrator Rivers State.

Vice Admiral Ibas’ appointment follows a declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers by the President.

The 64 year old from Cross River State served as 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff from July 2015 until his retirement in January 2021 and was appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to Ghana. The newly appointed sole administrator of Rivers state is a member, 26th regular course Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA. Defence correspondent Naja’atu Tijjani reports that Vice Admiral Ibas has had a long and illustrious military and diplomatic career which makes him the President’s choice for his current position.

President Tinubu in a statement expects Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas to formulate necessary regulations approved by the Federal Government