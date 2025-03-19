PHRC Fully Operational & Producing Refined Products – NNPC Ltd

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that despite a minor incident at a section of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) earlier today, the plant remains operational and continues to produce on-spec refined petroleum products.

NNPC Ltd assures the public that there is no cause for concern, as all sections of the recently rehabilitated plant are in full operation.

Olufemi O. Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd.

Abuja