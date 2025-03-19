News

PHRC Fully Operational & Producing Refined Products – NNPC Ltd

March 19, 2025
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that despite a minor incident at a section of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) earlier today, the plant remains operational and continues to produce on-spec refined petroleum products.

NNPC Ltd assures the public that there is no cause for concern, as all sections of the recently rehabilitated plant are in full operation.

Olufemi O. Soneye
Chief Corporate Communications Officer
NNPC Ltd.
Abuja

March 19, 2025
