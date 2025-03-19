NewsPolitics

PDP Governors React to Emergency Rule in Rivers

March 19, 2025
The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has described President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State as biased, and divisive.

The forum led by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, in a statement issued in Abuja criticised Mr President’s silence regarding the FCT minister’s active involvement in the state crisis.

The PDP Governors urged the President to reverse what they called harmful and regressive decision
as they declared stand in solidarity with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the good people of Rivers State at this very difficult and trying moment of the state’s political history.

March 19, 2025
