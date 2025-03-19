House on State of Emergency

Politics

March 19, 2025
President Bola Tinubu has formally written the House of Representatives, seeking approval of his decision to declare a state of emergency in River State in line with Section 305 of the Constitution.

Spokesman of the House of Representatives Akin Rotimi who disclosed this in response to media inquiries, says the National Assembly was duly consulted by President Tinubu in reaching the decision.

The House spokesman confirmed that the leadership of the National Assembly met with the President and the National Security Adviser ahead of the broadcast, alongside key security chiefs who were fully briefed on Mr. President’s intentions, and all unanimously expressed their support.

He says Mr. President’s formal letter, informing the House of Representatives of his decision and seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution, has been transmitted and will be read during plenary on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, with further legislative action to be debated and decided on the floor.

