First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Commended For Initiatives That Are Improving Quest For FDI To Nigeria

The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has been commended for her soft diplomacy on the international stage. This commendation came from the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole who paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady at the State House in Abuja.

The Minister noted that this soft diplomacy has been aiding the country’s quest to draw and sustain foreign direct investment. “Talking about diplomacy, when you have a first lady that is eloquent, articulate and intelligent, who can really represent your country like she really made us proud in Addis Ababa and she would be hosting a few first ladies soon,

it is an advantage to the country”. Not only this, Dr Jumoke Oduwole pointed out that the humanitarian activities that Senator Oluremi Tinubu is carrying out through the RHI by reaching out to the poor in the rural communities and nationwide, mostly in areas related to poverty reduction, are commendable. “Prosperity is a key focus for us. We want to ensure that Nigerians prosper in all they do. We are ready to partner with the First Lady in any capacity she requires our support, and likewise, we will seek her collaboration in areas where her influence can help us, particularly in engaging with traditional rulers”.

The Minister described her first official meeting to the First Lady as enriching, and expected to serve as a springboard for collaboration between her Ministry and the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI targeting more service delivery for vulnerable communities across the country. “I take a solace in having her as a mother to really guide me. The First Lady is doing a lot of charity works especially in the health space, in the education space, really working with the less privilege, we talked extensively about that”. Dr Jumoke Oduwole promised to work with the First Lady in areas of poverty alleviation and developmental programs. Earlier, the First Lady was in a closed door session with the Minister.