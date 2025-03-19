News

First Lady Felicitates With Omolola Oyinlola@ 73

March 19, 2025
0 21 Less than a minute

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has joined family and friends of the former First Lady of Lagos and Osun States, Omolola Oyinlola in celebrating her 73rd birthday.

In a message signed by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady highlights the contributions of Princess Oyinlola to women and children, especially the vulnerable, while in office.

While wishing the celebrant a happy birthday celebration, the First Lady prays that God continues to bless her with divine health, peace and boundless joy.

March 19, 2025
0 21 Less than a minute

Related Articles

AIG Margaret Ochalla Agebe Assumes Office as 54th Assistant Inspector General of Police, FCID Annex, Lagos

March 18, 2025

EFCC Arrests Kano TikTok Influencer, Murja Kunya for Alleged Naira Mutilation

March 18, 2025

Senate Leader on Subsidy Removal

March 18, 2025

NUJ at 70: Governor Ododo Pledges Support for Independent, Free Press

March 18, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button