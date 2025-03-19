First Lady Felicitates With Omolola Oyinlola@ 73

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has joined family and friends of the former First Lady of Lagos and Osun States, Omolola Oyinlola in celebrating her 73rd birthday.

In a message signed by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady highlights the contributions of Princess Oyinlola to women and children, especially the vulnerable, while in office.

While wishing the celebrant a happy birthday celebration, the First Lady prays that God continues to bless her with divine health, peace and boundless joy.