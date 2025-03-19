FG Reaffirms Commitment to Achieving African Water Vision 2025.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving the Africa Water Vision 2025. This position was conveyed by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, who urged West African nations to intensify efforts toward realizing this vision during the West African Sub-Regional Ministerial Committee Consultation Meeting held on March 18, 2025, in Abuja.

West African leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector have gathered in Nigeria for the West African Sub-Regional Ministerial Committee Meeting and Consultation on the Formulation of the Post-2025 Africa Water Vision and Policy.

Organized by the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Nigeria, the meeting aims to set a clear and strategic path toward sustainable water security and sanitation in the region. Delivering his address at the meeting, the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening water security, improving sanitation, and addressing climate change impacts. He emphasized the need for enhanced regional cooperation and innovative financing mechanisms to achieve sustainable water and sanitation solutions.

Prof. Utsev highlighted findings from the 2024 Water and Sanitation Sector Monitoring and Reporting (WASSMO) Report, which revealed limited sector investment, with heavy reliance on Official Development Assistance (ODA); Insufficient service delivery, with 800 million people across Africa lacking access to safely managed sanitation and 400 million without safe drinking water. He noted that only 20% of Africa’s hydropower potential has been developed, 10% of irrigation capacity is utilized, falling short of the 30% target for 2025 as well as Climate change threats, as Africa’s population is projected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050, with global temperature rise expected to exacerbate water-related disasters. While noting Nigeria’s commitment to water security and sanitation, the Minister underscored the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation’s efforts in launching several landmark initiatives, including the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme, in partnership with the World Bank; The Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (PEWASH) Programme, aimed at improving water access in rural communities; the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign, focused on ending open defecation and the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) Project, designed to enhance water storage and maximize socio-economic benefits. Prof. Utsev further stated that the ongoing consultations in Abuja will contribute to the 3rd African Implementation and Partnership Conference (PANAFCON-3),

scheduled to take place in Zambia from May 27–29, 2025. He called on all stakeholders to seize this opportunity to influence the Post-2025 Africa Water Vision and Policy, ensuring it reflects the needs, challenges, and aspirations of the West African region. Speaking at the event, AMCOW Executive Secretary, Dr. Rashid Mbaziira, emphasized the importance of developing a modernized and climate-resilient water management framework that aligns with the aspirations of West African communities. He stressed the need for stronger collaboration among government bodies, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to drive sustainable water security and sanitation solutions across the region. He further underscored that water security is essential for economic growth, public health, and resilience against climate change, calling for increased investment and innovation in the water sector. Also addressing participants, Emily Kilongi, representing the African Development Bank (AfDB), described the workshop as a landmark moment in the journey toward water security and sustainable sanitation for all Africans. She highlighted the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which envisions a continent where water resources are efficiently managed for economic growth, and reaffirmed AfDB’s commitment to supporting the realization of the Post-2025 Africa Water Vision and Policy. In his remarks, the Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Nigeria,

and Director of Water Supply in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mr. Segun Mukaila Babarinde, emphasized the importance of collaboration among governments, development partners, and technical experts to craft a policy framework that aligns with regional and continental priorities, particularly the African Union Agenda 2063. Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of ECOWAS, Dr. Abah, and Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy (SEBE),

Dr. Jihane El Gaouzi. The meeting continues until March 20, 2025, with technical deliberations, policy discussions, and strategic recommendations aimed at shaping the future of water and sanitation in Africa. Mrs. Funmi Imuetinyan Director, Information and PR