EFCC Arrests Bauchi State Accountant General for Alleged N70billion Fraud

March 19, 2025
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested the Accountant General of Bauchi State, Sirajo Mohammed Jaja for alleged N70billion fraud.

He was arrested in Abuja along with Aliyu Abubakar, an unlicensed bureau de change operator and Sunusi Ibrahim Sambo, a Point of Sale operator.

A statement by the head of media and publicity of the commission Dele Oyewale says the suspects were arrested in connection with investigations of the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed for money laundering, diversion of public funds and missapropriation to the tune of N70billion.

Investigation reveals that cash withdrawal of N59billion had been made through various bank accounts opened and operated by the Accountant General on behalf of the state government.

The money was moved to Abubakar and Sambo, who in turn made cash payments to party agents and associates of the governor.

March 19, 2025
