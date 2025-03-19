Alhaji Dangote Inspects Construction Work at Second Cement Manufacturing Plant in Ogun State

With the ongoing Construction work at the Seven Hundred Million Dollar Dangote Cement Plant at Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Nigeria is set to become the biggest Cement Manufacturer in Africa.

To this end, the President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote inspected the level of construction work on the Project in the company of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Hakeem Jimoh reports.