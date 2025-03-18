News

Tinubu Hosts House Members

March 18, 2025
Members of the house of representatives have donated the sum of seven hundred and five million naira – fifty percent of their six-month basic salary to president Bola Tinubu for onward usage for poverty alleviation to vulnurable Nigerians.

Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas presented the symbolic cheque to president Tinubu at an iftar in honour of the house leadership and selected members at the state house.

The speaker explained that this gesture is in fulfilment of their earlier promise at the peak of economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy in 2024.

While the house members promise continued support to the people oriented policies of the Tinubu’s administration, Vice President Kashim Shettima who spoke on behalf of his principal appreciated the house members for their collaboration.

