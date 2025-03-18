News

Senate Leader on Subsidy Removal

March 18, 2025
Senate leader Opeyemi Bamidele has pointed accusing fingers at beneficiaries of the dismantled subsidy regime who he says have ganged up against President Bola Tinubu in the last 18 months to make governance difficult.

He also explained that President Tinubu did not remove subsidy, but that it was gone because the National assembly made provisions for it till may 2023, and that even if President Tinubu did not mention it, it would come to an end two days after his inauguration.

In a statement, Senator Opeyemi said this administration is implementing diverse measures to stabilize the domestic economy, noting that statutory transfers to sub national governments from the Federation accounts have significantly increased.

He said this administration is determined not to retrench Nigerian workers regardless of the situation the country finds itself in.
He expressed confidence that the 2025 budget was drafted in a way that would largely solve the socio economic challenges not only at the National level but also at the sub national.

