AIG Margaret Ochalla Agebe Assumes Office as 54th Assistant Inspector General of Police, FCID Annex, Lagos

The Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos, has welcomed a new leadership era as AIG Margaret Ochalla Agebe officially assumed office as the 54th Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG). She takes over from AIG Augustina N. Ogbodo (rtd), who served the Nigeria Police Force with distinction. AIG Agebe brings a wealth of experience in criminal intelligence, law enforcement, and investigation.

A seasoned officer, AIG Agebe hails from Yala Local Government Area, Cross River State, and holds multiple degrees, including a B.Sc. in Sociology, a B.Sc. in Conflict Resolution and Refugee Management, and a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies. Her extensive career includes roles such as Officer In-Charge of the Monitoring Unit in Anambra, Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit, Lagos, and Advisor to the Inspector General on Gender Issues. Her expertise in fraud investigation and intelligence gathering has earned her national and international recognition.

As she assumes duty at FCID Annex, Lagos, AIG Agebe has pledged to strengthen security operations, enhance investigative efficiency, and foster public trust. She called on citizens to collaborate with the Police in tackling crime, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and professionalism in law enforcement. Her leadership aligns with the Inspector General of Police’s vision for a safer and more secure Nigeria.