Nigeria Refutes Claims Of Targeted Killings Of Christians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses deep concern over the recent wave of misinformation and misleading reports alleging targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria. This unfortunate development appears to be aimed at influencing foreign governments, particularly the United States, to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) due to purported violence against Christians.

While the Federal Government acknowledges the security challenges confronting the nation, it is imperative to clarify that these incidents are not driven by religious bias or targeted against any particular religious group. Notably, the majority of insurgency and banditry-related incidents in the predominantly Muslim northern region of Nigeria do not specifically target followers of any faith or religion. Any narrative attempting to frame such incidents as religious persecution is erroneous and misleading.

Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation, and the government remains committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or gender. The country’s security challenges are complex and multifaceted, manifesting in criminality, terrorism, and communal clashes—including farmer-herder conflicts—that are not rooted in religious motivations.

Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian government has taken significant steps to address these security concerns, including the deployment of security forces, enhanced intelligence gathering, and community engagement initiatives. The military has recorded substantial progress in curtailing the activities of bandits and insurgents. To further mitigate security threats, both federal and state authorities have adopted a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies and have expedited the implementation of the National Livestock Plan.

In this regard, the government has established a Ministry of Livestock Development and appointed a Special Adviser and Coordinator of Livestock Reforms to develop sustainable solutions for pastoral farming. This initiative aims to resolve land disputes between farmers and pastoral herders, thereby addressing one of the root causes of communal conflicts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the international community to exercise caution and verify information before drawing conclusions or making statements that could exacerbate tensions within Nigeria. We call on all stakeholders—including the media, civil society organizations, and foreign partners—to refrain from disseminating unverified claims that could undermine national unity and stability.

Nigeria remains a beacon of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in Africa and is committed to preserving this heritage. We welcome constructive dialogue and support from the international community in addressing our security challenges. However, we strongly reject any attempts to misrepresent the situation, distort the narrative, or sow discord among our people.

Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa

Acting Spokesperson

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja