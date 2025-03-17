FG Commits To Improving Health Conditions Of Displaced Persons Across The Country

In the move to improve the health conditions of displaced persons in Internally displaced camps across the country, the Honourable Minister Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda said the Ministry intends to conduct medical outreaches, provide medical care as well as select those with critical health conditions and move them to secondary and tertiary health centers for treatment.

The Minister stated this during his meeting with the Ambassador of US to Nigeria , His Excellency, Richard M. Mills, Jr, held in the Minister’s office, Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The Minister said the displaced persons who have no access to health facilities and funds would be provided with medical treatment.

Professor Yilwatda also reiterated the Federal government commitment towards ensuring that the tripartite agreement signed between Nigeria and Chad Republic is implemented.

He said in the course of the return of the refugees back to Nigeria, there were two options given to the returnees. Option one is persons that want self return back home and the second is those that want to be helped to return back home.

He said the repatriation exercise is multi-sectorial, which involves different Agencies, Ministries and other stakeholders and the Ministry plays a coordinating role in the exercise.

According to him, he has directed that a stakeholders meeting be convened to ensure effective implementation of the tripartite agreement on the repatriation of refugees in line with global best practices.

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Richard M. Mills, Jr., welcomed the Minister’s commitment to ensuring the safe return and logistical support of refugees and continued assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Nigeria. He urged seamless and dignified future returns, emphasizing better coordination between federal and state governments and improved communication with refugees and IDPs before repatriation.

In attendance were the Director Humanitarian Affairs, Jummai Katagum, Director Social Development Valentine Ezulu, Director Information and Public Relations Rhoda Iliya, Regional Refugee Coordinator of US Embassy, Ms Melissa Sandoval, Aides of the Minister and other members of the Ambassador’s delegation.

Iliya Rhoda Ishaku