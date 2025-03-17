Bridging The Gap, Building The Future: Education At The Heart Of Nigeria’s Transformation

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s education sector as a cornerstone of national development. Speaking at a Ministerial Press Briefing at Radio House, Abuja, Dr. Alausa outlined the steps taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to tackle Nigeria’s education crisis, combat learning poverty, and equip the nation’s youth for a knowledge-driven economy.

Dr. Alausa revealed that 45 million out of Nigeria’s 60 million children aged 5 to 14 are affected by learning poverty. He presented a strategy to improve school enrollment, learning outcomes, and governance, with key interventions in literacy, technical education, and STEM. Nearly ₦20 billion in presidential approvals will support these reforms.

“Our reform agenda is clear—we are transitioning from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy. with 70% of Nigeria’s population under 30, we aim to equip young people with skills to thrive globally,” Dr. Alausa stated.

The Minister also introduced the Digital Training Academy (DTA), set to be launched in June 2025, to equip graduates with competitive skills in software development, cybersecurity, and AI.

Earlier on, the Honourable Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris (FNIPR), emphasized the importance of transparency in the government’s education reforms, noting that the Ministerial Press Briefing Series is a valuable communication platform.

Also in his presentation, Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), highlighted improvements in Nigeria’s aviation sector, including restored relations with the UAE and the resumption of Emirates Airlines flights.

The Honourable Ministers urged Nigerians to continue supporting the government’s vision for long-term progress.

Folasade Boriowo

Director Press and PR