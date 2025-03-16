Reps Subcommittee On Public Assets Visits Apapa & Tican Ports; Directs 2 Companies Be Sealed Off

The House of Representatives Sub Committee on Public Assets investigating Public Private Partnership arrangements in the country has carried out a physical assessment of Companies Tican Island and Apapa in Lagos state.

The committee led by its Chairman Representatives Uche Okonwo visited 9 Companies on Thursday the 6th of March 2025 SIX in Tincan Island and Three in Apapa where it directed that two out of the Nine companies be sealed for refusing to grant audience to the committee.

The Committee is to invite the management these companies at a later date for the review of their documents submitted.