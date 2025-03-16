MOFI, Culture Ministry Partner to Drive Monetization of Nigeria’s Cultural Assets

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy is set to transform the sector through an artful alliance with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated(MOFI)

Ngufan Shaaji-Ugwuanyi reports that through a memorandum of understanding, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism,and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa will bring her expertise and passion for promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the table as the MOFI, asset manager and investment arm of the Federal Government of Nigeria, collaborates to make a significant impact on Nigeria’s economy through the industry

This collaboration is expected to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s creative industries, driving growth, innovation, and job creation

with the creative sector already contributing 4% to the country’s GDP.