Info Minister Says No Religious Persecution In Any Part Of Nigeria

Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris has clarified that there is no religious persecution in any part of Nigeria as being speculated in some quarters.

The minister was reacting to reports that some Nigerians in the United States are suggesting a case of persecution of a particular religion in parts of the country.

Information minister also explained that a special committee, as indicated by president Bola Tinubu recently, would address all of these issues when constituted.

