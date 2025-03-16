News

Info Minister Says No Religious Persecution In Any Part Of Nigeria

March 16, 2025
0 33 Less than a minute

Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris has clarified that there is no religious persecution in any part of Nigeria as being speculated in some quarters.

The minister was reacting to reports that some Nigerians in the United States are suggesting a case of persecution of a particular religion in parts of the country.

Information minister also explained that a special committee, as indicated by president Bola Tinubu recently, would address all of these issues when constituted.

More of these on our weekly programme, Executive recap, highlighting activities within the presidency.

The programme airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m on our network service.

March 16, 2025
0 33 Less than a minute

Related Articles

criticism-state-house-medical-centre

Reps Subcommittee On Public Assets Visits Apapa & Tican Ports; Directs 2 Companies Be Sealed Off

March 16, 2025

For 50 Years , We are Spending The Money of Generations Yet Unborn- Tinubu

March 15, 2025

FG pledges support for documentary on Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy

March 15, 2025

Iftar: Governor Inuwa Yahaya Fetes Journalists, Civil Society Organisations

March 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button