House of Representatives Moves to Establish Climate Change Desk

March 16, 2025
The House of Representatives is making a move to ensure that ministries, departments and agencies of government establish climate change desk as provided by the climate act.

This was during an investigative hearing on the implementation and challenges of the 2024 budget between house committee on climate change and security and some ministries.

National Assembly Correspondent Muhammad Rabiu Ali reports that the meeting at the instance of house committee on climate change and security was reviews the 2024 performance of ministries aimed at addressing the challenges of climate change and security issues.

The committee expressed displeasure with the absence of some key players invited to the hearing.

criticism-state-house-medical-centre

