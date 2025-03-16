Governor Ododo Wins ‘Governor of the Year’ Award, in Agriculture

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has been honored with the Governor of the Year Award ‘2024’ Agriculture by Independent Newspapers Limited, publishers of Daily Independent Newspaper in recognition of his administration’s strides in agricultural and food security.

The award was presented at the ceremony in Abuja and received on behalf of the Governor by the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

This marks Governor Ododo’s third major award by media organizations this year alone underscoring his commitment to food security, sustainable agricultural practices, women and youth inclusion in governance in Kogi State.

The award by the management of Daily Independent Newspapers reaffirms Governor Ododo’s policies aimed at empowering farmers through provision of mechanized farming, encouraging youth and women’s participation in agriculture and improving the agricultural value chain in the state.

Interventions by Governor Ododo in agriculture and food security have not only boosted food production in the state but has also positioned Kogi as a key contributor to Nigeria’s agricultural sector revolution under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It will be recalled that Governor Ododo had earlier received the Political Personality of the Year Award by the Sun Newspaper and the Daily Asset Newspaper’s Governor of the Year and the Youth-Friendly Governor Award by the National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), for his contributions to youth empowerment.

Governor Ododo’s initiatives align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, reinforcing Kogi’s role in strengthening national food security and all-inclusive approach to development.

Ismaila Isah