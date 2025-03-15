Iftar: Governor Inuwa Yahaya Fetes Journalists, Civil Society Organisations

…NUJ, GONET Laud Gombe Governor’s Visionary Leadership, Inclusive Governance

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has described journalists as indispensable partners in progress, whose contributions have helped shape the policies and programmes of his administration.

The governor made this statement during a special iftar session at the Banquet Hall of Government House, where he hosted journalists operating in Gombe State, along with representatives of civil society organizations under the umbrella of the Gombe State Network of Civil Society Organisations (GONET).

Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasized that his administration regards journalists as friends and values their views and reportage, often responding accordingly.

He acknowledged the role of the media in democratic governance and overall societal development.

“In Gombe, we have embraced journalists and the media as essential stakeholders in governance. The achievements you see in Gombe are not the work of one man; they result from collaboration and synergy among various components, of which you are a crucial part,” he stated.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s commitment to open governance, boasting that no governor has consistently conducted quarterly media chats like he has, allowing direct communication with the public about policies and programmes while addressing their concerns.

He reaffirmed his continued support for media activities and journalists in the state, adding that the media often provide valuable insights into public opinion, which helps refine government policies and programmes.

Governor Inuwa urged journalists to maintain impartiality in their reportage and adhere strictly to professional ethics.

“Ensure balanced reporting and follow up on stories where government interventions have been made to address previously reported challenges,” he advised.

“Join us in serving our people as we promised. Tell the world what we are doing. As we do the work, you do the talk, so we can move forward together as a society,” he added.

The governor acknowledged the challenges facing the country but expressed optimism that, with patience and resilience, Nigeria would overcome its difficulties.

He called on citizens to support leadership with prayers, especially during this sacred month, for divine intervention.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, emphasized that the relationship between the government and the media has remained strong since the inception of Governor Inuwa’s administration.

“Without you, our journey in 2023 would have been more difficult. Your reports and engagements have helped shape our policies and chart the right direction for governance,” Prof. Njodi stated.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Gombe State Chapter, Faruk Muazu Gombe, expressed appreciation to Governor Inuwa for his unwavering support for journalists in the state.

He particularly thanked the governor for his role in ensuring the emergence of a Gombe indigene as the National Chairman of NUJ.

He also commended the governor for his resolve to provide a befitting NUJ Secretariat as well as for the digital transformation of Gombe Media Corporation (GMC), and the appointment of Malam Ibrahim Isa as its Director-General.

“You have provided a conducive environment for journalists to operate in Gombe State without fear of harassment, threats, or discrimination,” he remarked.

Similarly, the Chairman of the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Hudu Shehu, lauded the governor for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for journalists in the state and urged him to continue supporting media activities for the state’s development.

On his part, the Chairman of Gombe State Network of Civil Society Organisations (GONET), Ibrahim Yusuf, commended the governor for running an open and inclusive government that carries everyone along without discrimination.

“GONET is honoured to be included in policy formulation and execution. The governor has established a citizen-oriented governance model, directly addressing the needs of the people of Gombe State,” Yusuf stated.

He further highlighted the government’s engagement with civil society organizations in budget and fiscal policies, security, and other critical governance matters.