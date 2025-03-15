FG pledges support for documentary on Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy

The Federal Government has pledged to support and promote the production of a film documentary on Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris stated, while receiving the executive members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Friday in Abuja.

The Minister described the proposed documentary, IPAC’s brainchild, as a critical chronicle of Nigeria’s democratic journey over the last 25 years. It aims to celebrate achievements, acknowledge challenges, and highlight lessons learned.

“It pleases me to acknowledge the untiring efforts of IPAC and its leadership in fostering democracy, and in this regard, through the medium of film which will serve as a long-lasting historical record in honouring our nation’s political heroes, and the showcasing of our democratic credentials. To this end, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, is willing to support this unique documentary,” said Idris.

Idris also expressed his gratitude to the IPAC for their dedication to democratic development and emphasized the importance of political parties working together beyond elections to foster national unity and progress.

“The government of President Bola Ahmed Tunubu is in support of healthy political competition, as democracy thrives on constructive opposition and national interest-driven collaboration irrespective of party affiliations,” Idris posited.

He added that while the sustaining of democracy is a collective effort, “Political parties are the foundation of democracy; and while competition during elections is natural, we must come together afterward to build our nation. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being a true democrat, values healthy competition but also prioritizes unity and national progress.”

The National Chairman of IPAC, Honourable Yusuf Dantatlle, in his response, said the documentary will showcase advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social cohesion.

“The documentary, in addition to being a historical marker, targets the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, as the film will serve as an educational resource and a unifying narrative of Nigeria’s democratic evolution. It will feature some of Nollywood’s finest actors and will be produced with state-of-the-art equipment, matching global standards of quality and impact,” Honourable Dantalle said.

The IPAC delegation consisted of Dipo Olayokun, Deputy National Chairman, Chief Dan Nwayanwu, Council Member, and Maxwell Mabudem, National Secretary, amongst other executives.

Suleiman Haruna, PhD

Director of Press, Public Relations and Protocol,

Federal Minof Information and National Orientation.

Friday, March 14, 2025