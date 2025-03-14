Fubara Writes to the State Assembly, plans Budget Presentation

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has transmitted a letter for presentation of the 2025 budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly in compliance to the supreme court judgement.

The letter personally signed by the governor and addressed to the Speaker Rivers State house of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, recalled the failed attempt of Wednesday March 12, 2025 where he could not gain access to the Assembly premises for the exercise.

While recalling the forty-eight hour ultimatum issued by the Assembly, requesting the budget presentation even before being served the certified true copy of the supreme court judgement and accompanying enrolled orders, the governor stated his willingness to present the 2025 budget to the Assembly on Wednesday, March nineteen, 2025 by eleven o’clock in the morning or any other date within March as the speaker may consider convenient.

The letter stressed the need to put the interest of the people first, emphasizing the need to comply with the rule of law, towards ending the lingering stalemate and advance the progress of the state.