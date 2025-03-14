FMACTCE Sign’s MOU With British Council To Strengthen Nigeria’s Creative Industry

Minister of Art, Tourism, And Creative Economy (FMACTCE), Hannatu Musa Musawa, Esq., has formalized a partnership with the British Council through the signing of Memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to elevate Nigeria’s Creative and Cultural Sectors by fostering international collaboration, enhancing capacity development and opening new opportunities for creative Professionals through Partnership driven initiatives.

The Minister made this statement when she met with officials of the British Council on Wednesday, 26th February, 2025 in Lagos.

This development followed the recent unification of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy bringing together key Sectors to drive Culture and Economy growth.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hon. Minister noted that, this new structure reflects a clear vision for advancing Nigeria’s rich artistic heritage and positioning it as a global creative power house.

“The MOU mark’s a turning point in Nigeria Cultural and Creative Landscape, laying the ground work for greater investment, international recognition and sustainable growth in the years to come.

“The three year agreement, with provision for review and renewal, will be overseen by a Joint Working Committee(JWC), ensuring the smooth implementation of the program and the fulfillment of key objectives” she explained.

While describing the agreement as a step towards a more structured and internationally competitive creative economy, the Hon. Minister, explained that “Nigeria’s Creative Industry holds immense potential, and this partnership provides a framework for harnessing that potential in ways that are both sustainable and globally relevant.

” Our goal is to create a thriving ecosystem where artist and Cultural Professionals can flourish contribute to the economy, and shape Nigeria’s cultural narrative on the world stage”, she noted.

County Director of the British Council, Lucy Pearson, in her speech, reaffirmed the council’s commitment to Working with the Ministry to strengthen Nigeria’s Creative sector.

“Nigeria has one of the most vibrant creative industries in the world.Through the MOU, we aim to build bridges between creative communities, provide platforms for talent development, and ensure that Nigeria’s artistic contributions are recognized and celebrated globally” she emphasized.

Core areas of the MOU includes; Capacity Development and Training; Cultural Exchange and International Collaboration; Screen Nigeria @ Cannes & Filmlab Short Screening; Policy Development and Institutional Support; Research and Data-DrivenGrowth.

Director,

Information & Public Relations.

Thursday, 13th March, 2025.