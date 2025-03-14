Court Denies Bail to Four Suspects Linked to Terrorist Kingpin

The Federal High Court Abuja Division has dismissed the bail applications of four suspects linked with the alleged bandit kingpin, Bello Turji

The Presiding Judge Justice Emeka Nwite held that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice through his counsel had made a compelling case, stating that releasing the defendants would pose a significant threat to national security.

Justice Nwite agreed with the AGF’s counsel, David Kaswe, who argued that while bail is a discretionary decision for the court, it must be made judiciously, especially considering the severity of the charges.

In the light of this, the court granted an accelerated hearing for the trial but rejected the bail applications.

In addition, the court also granted an ex parte motion to protect witnesses as the trial begins.

The four suspects—Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu (aka Doctor), Samuel Chinedu, and Lucky Chukwuma pleaded not guilty to the charge during their arrangement.

The defendants are facing an 11-count charge relating to terrorism activities in northern Nigeria between 2018 and 2022.