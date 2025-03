Less than a minute

10 Less than a minute

What Quality Do You Desire Most in a Political Leader?

Participate in our online survey by clicking on the document link below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBT5wxB7MXDaKQititiKbNRe07CNZMxoNKks64R6u-ZS72NA/viewform?usp=sharing