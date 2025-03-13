News

Tinubu Receives 3rd Republic Nass Members

March 13, 2025
President Bola Tinubu is assuring Nigerians that his administration has successfully reversed major challenges inhibiting progress of the nation’s economy and now set for economic growth.

The president was addressing representatives of members of the 1993 national assembly who visited him in the state house.

President Tinubu emphasized on the inevitability of the fuel subsidy removal, which he insisted was setting the country’s economy on the path of collapse.

Now with various reforms instituted, the president says a good foundation has been formed for a trajectory of lasting growth and development.

The delegation commended various policies and programmes of the government including the students loan scheme and credit facility under the credit corps.

They however called on the president who was also a member of the third republic national assembly to look into their situation for the purpose of compensation.

The delegation decorated president Tinubu as a hero of democracy.

They observed a minute silence in honour of their colleagues who have departed.

