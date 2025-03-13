History will judge President Tinubu favourably – Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has affirmed that President Tinubu is steering the affairs of Nigeria with the utmost fear of God and a deep conviction that history will judge his administration favourably.

Idris, who stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing Session, said a nation thrives when its leaders govern with a sense of divine responsibility.

He said the reforms being implemented by the President are not just well-intentioned but are essential for the growth and development of the nation.

“Let me say that we have crossed the Rubicon, and the pains are gradually easing as the positive impact of these reforms begins to manifest. Already, we are witnessing a marked reduction in food prices, stability in exchange rates, and a gradual decline in the cost of petroleum products, which are clear indicators that the reforms are yielding positive results,” he said.

The Minister stated that history has shown that meaningful reforms are never easy, as they require sacrifice, resilience, and a commitment to long-term progress. He emphasized that the challenges and difficulties that often accompany these reforms are a necessary price for achieving a more stable and prosperous future.

“Our country stands at a critical juncture as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu implements bold and transformative reforms to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria. Across the world, history has shown that meaningful reforms are never easy; they demand sacrifice, resilience, and a commitment to long-term progress. The initial pains that often accompany these changes are the necessary price for a more stable and prosperous future.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Nigerians for their patience, perseverance, and unwavering belief in the President’s vision,” he said

Idris therefore, appealed to religious leaders to use the sacred period of Ramadan and Lent to offer prayers for the peace, security, and progress of the country.

“I want to urge our Muslim and Christian leaders, particularly during this period of fasting and reflection, to continue to pray for Nigeria’s success. With unity, faith, and collective effort, we will emerge stronger, more resilient, and positioned for lasting prosperity,” he said.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo and the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa gave the scorecards of their stewardship at the the Press Briefing Session.

Rabiu Ibrahim

Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

