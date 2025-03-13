FG Mourns Former Minister Of State, Dubem Onyia

The Federal Government mourns the passing of the former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dubem Onyia who died on March 10th, 2025, at the age of 73, following a brief illness.

In a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar described the late Duben Onyia as a great contributor to Nigeria’s global standing advocating for peace, cooperation, and the advancement of Africa’s interests on the international stage.

The departed former Minister was a seasoned diplomat, politician and held strategic positions such as Chairman of the International Technical Commission for the National Boundary Commission, Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Joint Commission, and Chairman of the São Tomé and Príncipe Joint Boundary Commission.

He also served on numerous corporate boards and government committees, earning multiple national and international accolades. Moreso, Chief Onyia was a trustee of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, contributing to national development initiatives.

Yusuf Tuggar prayed, God to give his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.