Attempts To Stop PDP NWC From Accessing Party Headquarters In Abuja Halted

In a brazen attempt this Wednesday March 12, 2025, to disrupt the normal functioning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activities, one Emmanuel Okoronkwo, an aide to the ousted National Secretary, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, led thugs and blocked the entrance of the party’s national headquarters in a bid to stop the National Working Committee (NWC) from entering their offices.

Correspondent Timothy Yusuf However reports that, their efforts were thwarted as staffers, other Party members and security agencies, promptly arrested the situation and the thugs were arrested.

This incident is the latest development in the ongoing leadership crisis within the PDP, which has seen Samuel Anyanwu laying claim to the position of national secretary, after an appeal court in Enugu rejected him.

The party has, however, rejected Anyanwu’s claims, stating that he has no legal basis to occupy the office.