NUC Approves Cross River State University of Education & Entrepreneurship

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of the Cross River State University of Education and Entrepreneurship, making it the 67th state university in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, announced this while presenting recognition letter to the Secretary to the State Government of Cross River State, Professor Anthony Owan-Enoh.

This approval marks a significant milestone for Cross River State, reinforcing its commitment to advancing education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The university is expected to offer high-quality education while integrating entrepreneurial skills development, equipping students with the necessary tools to succeed in today’s dynamic economy.

Currently, Cross River State is home to six major universities, including one federal university, one state university, and four private universities.

According to the Cross River State Government, the establishment of the institution will help tackle unemployment and insecurity, thereby strengthening the state’s economy and contributing to national development.