Education

NUC Approves Cross River State University of Education & Entrepreneurship

March 12, 2025
0 34 1 minute read

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of the Cross River State University of Education and Entrepreneurship, making it the 67th state university in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, announced this while presenting recognition letter to the Secretary to the State Government of Cross River State, Professor Anthony Owan-Enoh.

This approval marks a significant milestone for Cross River State, reinforcing its commitment to advancing education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
The university is expected to offer high-quality education while integrating entrepreneurial skills development, equipping students with the necessary tools to succeed in today’s dynamic economy.

Currently, Cross River State is home to six major universities, including one federal university, one state university, and four private universities.

According to the Cross River State Government, the establishment of the institution will help tackle unemployment and insecurity, thereby strengthening the state’s economy and contributing to national development.

March 12, 2025
0 34 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Emergence of Nigeria’s Future Athletic Stars’! – NTIC Students Shines At National Youth Game and NSSF

September 20, 2024

Federal Ministry of Education Kicks Off Selection Exams for Unity College Principals: A Commitment to Professional Leadership

September 16, 2024

FG Raises Over $900M in Landmark Dollar Bond

September 11, 2024

Bayelsa State Government Prioritises Special Needs Education-Students Get Free Tuition, Immediate Employment For 12 Teachers.

September 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button