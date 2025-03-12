Governor Fubara shut out from presenting the 2025 budget

Efforts by Governor Siminalayi Fubara to re-present the 2025 Budget to the Rivers State house of Assembly Wednesday morning, proved abortive as the governor was allegedly locked out of the facility.

Governor Fubara in company of his chief of staff Edison Ehie and Secretary to the state government Tammy Danagogo were unable to again access to the Assembly quarters, where the budget Representation was expected to hold.

The Governor had earlier extended an invitation to members of the House of Assembly for a meeting scheduled which was scheduled for March 10, 2025, at the Government House.

The agenda included discussions on providing a suitable space for the Assembly’s sittings, addressing outstanding remuneration and allowances, presenting the budget, and other related matters.

However, reports indicate that the members declined the invitation and rather

issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Governor Fubara, demanding the re-presentation of the 2025 budget.

Governor Fubara has however assured Rivers people that he will adhere to the Supreme court Judgment to the latter.