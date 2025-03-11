Yobe Govt Commiserates With Victims of Insurgents Attack on Gujba Town

Following reports of a suspected insurgents attack on Gujba town of Gujba LGA, Yobe State, on March 8, 2025, at approximately 1:00 AM, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) conducted an assessment and extended condolences to the victims and the family of the deceased.

The assessment revealed that 14 households, comprising approximately 57 individuals, were directly affected. A total of 12 blocks of rooms and 8 shops—primarily belonging to business owners and local vigilante groups—were completely destroyed by fire.

Tragically, a 32-year-old vigilante lost his life, leaving behind two wives and seven children.

During the assessment visit led by the Executive Secretary of the state Emergency Management Agency Dr.Mohammed Goje on behalf of Governor Mai Mala Buni commiserated with the victims and assured them that the government would provide support and relief while also strengthening security measures in the community to protect lives and property.